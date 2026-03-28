Saint Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drug
VSP News Release-Incident
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP- Saint Johnsbury
DATE/TIME: 3/28/2026 @ 0020 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 and Red Village Rd, Lyndon, VT
ACCUSED: August Hatch
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wolcott, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Saint Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in the town of Lyndon, VT. Troopers observed a moving violation and conducted a motor vehicle stop. Troopers identified the operator as August Hatch. While speaking with Hatch, several indicators of impairment were detected. Hatch, was arrested without incident and transported to the Saint Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was later issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division and released.
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/25/2026 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court- Criminal Division
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
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