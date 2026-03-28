Saint Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drug

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Saint Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in the town of Lyndon, VT. Troopers observed a moving violation and conducted a motor vehicle stop. Troopers identified the operator as August Hatch. While speaking with Hatch, several indicators of impairment were detected. Hatch, was arrested without incident and transported to the Saint Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was later issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division and released.