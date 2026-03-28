St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fugitive
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 26A4002849
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Skiff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: March 27, 2025 at 1853 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Wells River
INCIDENT TYPE: Fugitive From Justice
ACCUSED: Christina Garrison
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No fixed address
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, officers from the Haverhill (New Hampshire) Police Department requested assistance from the Vermont State Police with locating a suspect who was involved in an incident in Haverhill and then fled into Vermont. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Christina Garrison, who has no fixed address, was located by Vermont State Troopers in Wells River. Troopers took Garrison into custody as a Fugitive from Justice on New Hampshire’s criminal charges in addition to several active Vermont arrest warrants. More Vermont charges are expected as this investigation continues.
All questions regarding the incident in New Hampshire should be directed to the Haverhill Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Lodged
COURT DATE/TIME: Monday, March 30, 2026 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility
BAIL: $100,000
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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