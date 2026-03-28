St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fugitive

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 26A4002849

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Skiff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: March 27, 2025 at 1853 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Wells River

INCIDENT TYPE: Fugitive From Justice

ACCUSED: Christina Garrison

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No fixed address

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, officers from the Haverhill (New Hampshire) Police Department requested assistance from the Vermont State Police with locating a suspect who was involved in an incident in Haverhill and then fled into Vermont. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Christina Garrison, who has no fixed address, was located by Vermont State Troopers in Wells River. Troopers took Garrison into custody as a Fugitive from Justice on New Hampshire’s criminal charges in addition to several active Vermont arrest warrants. More Vermont charges are expected as this investigation continues.

All questions regarding the incident in New Hampshire should be directed to the Haverhill Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Lodged

COURT DATE/TIME: Monday, March 30, 2026 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility

BAIL: $100,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.