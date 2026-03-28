New Haven Barracks / Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B5001098
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hayley Mears
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 03/18/2026 at approximately 1441 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Weybridge, VT
VIOLATION: Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications
ACCUSED: Jennifer Lamothe
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
VICTIM: Bridgette Havens
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 3/18/2026 at approximately 1441 hours, the Vermont State Police were advised of a threatening case in Weybridge, VT. Through investigation, it was found that Jennifer Lamothe had used electronic means to intimidate and harass Bridgette Havens. Lamothe was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on April 27th, 2026, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/27/2026 at 12:30 PM
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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