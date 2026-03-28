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New Haven Barracks / Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 26B5001098 

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hayley Mears                               

STATION: New Haven                      

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101 

 

DATE/TIME: 03/18/2026 at approximately 1441 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Weybridge, VT  

VIOLATION: Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications 

 

ACCUSED: Jennifer Lamothe 

AGE: 50 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT  

 

VICTIM: Bridgette Havens 

AGE: 42 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

On 3/18/2026 at approximately 1441 hours, the Vermont State Police were advised of a threatening case in Weybridge, VT. Through investigation, it was found that Jennifer Lamothe had used electronic means to intimidate and harass Bridgette Havens. Lamothe was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on April 27th, 2026, at 1230 hours.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/27/2026 at 12:30 PM 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A              

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: No 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

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New Haven Barracks / Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications

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