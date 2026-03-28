New Haven Barracks / Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B5001098

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hayley Mears

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 03/18/2026 at approximately 1441 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Weybridge, VT

VIOLATION: Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications

ACCUSED: Jennifer Lamothe

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

VICTIM: Bridgette Havens

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/18/2026 at approximately 1441 hours, the Vermont State Police were advised of a threatening case in Weybridge, VT. Through investigation, it was found that Jennifer Lamothe had used electronic means to intimidate and harass Bridgette Havens. Lamothe was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on April 27th, 2026, at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/27/2026 at 12:30 PM

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.