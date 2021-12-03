Robert H. Petrocelli, Jr. Named To Forbes' Top Financial Security Professionals List Of 2021
Mr. Petrocelli received this recognition for helping his clients in a world in which protecting what matters most has never been more important.
New York Life has known for quite sometime what a valuable asset he has been to our family and to many families and businesses in our community.”NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert H. Petrocelli, Jr. from the Manhattan General Office of New York Life Insurance Company has been listed on the 2021 Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals list. As one of the 250 individuals named to this inaugural group of distinguished professionals based on several criteria considered by an independent research firm.
— Dominick M. Kortkamp, Managing Partner of the Manhattan General Office
As a New York Life agent for 42 years, Mr. Petrocelli received this recognition for helping his clients in a world in which wealth preservation and protecting what matters most has never been more important.
“We are honored that Bob appears on this prestigious list,” said Dominick M. Kortkamp, Managing Partner of the Manhattan General Office. “New York Life has known for quite sometime what a valuable asset he has been to our family and to many families and businesses in our community.”
For additional details about this recognition, click here. Please note, the independent research firm considered in its ranking a variety of financial products and services which not all ranked Financial Security Professionals (FSPs) may be licensed to offer. Only those products and services FSPs are licensed to offer were considered in determining any individual FSP’s rank. Click here for the full methodology.
Mr. Petrocelli is a member of NAIFA and New York Life’s Advisory Board of Directors and has a degree from the University of South Carolina. He was New York Life’s Council President in 2019 and has earned dozens of awards over the course of his career. When he’s not in the office, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Anne, and their son, Christopher, and he is an avid golfer and a member of the Winged Foot Golf Club.
Robert H. Petrocelli, Jr.
Petrocelli Financial Services LLC
+1 212-261-9530
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn