Computer Measurement Group and Mullen Foundation announces IMPACT INNOVATION AWARD
Transformational individuals and teams are encouraged to apply by December 10th.
CMG and Mullen Foundation are pleased to announce a new award created to recognize individuals and teams who have driven IT improvements to drive significant change within their organizations. The IMPACT Innovation Award will be awarded in January to a worthy individual or team applicant based on the impact that their work has had within their organization. Eligible individuals and teams should submit their applications no later than 5:00 PM ET on December 10th through https://cmgimpact.com/impact-innovation-awards/.
— Amanda Hendley, Managing Director and President of CMG, Inc.
The finalists and award winner will be celebrated at the 47th annual IMPACT conference to be held January 31st through February 4th. In addition to a conference role, finalists will receive recognition in CMG’s publications and on the CMG.org website. The winner will receive an engraved award acknowledging the winner’s outstanding achievement, a dedicated press release announcing selection, a produced video of the awards program, their IMPACT Conference Session, and print collateral for sharing and distribution.
“We’re very excited to announce this awards program,” said Amanda Hendley, President and Managing Director of CMG. “It is time to acknowledge the hard work that IT and development teams do to support innovation and drive digital transformations within their organizations.”
To be considered, applicants should submit a project, program, tool, or process that has been published, implemented or completed within three years of the date of submission. Strong applicants will show how they have driven remarkable change within their organization despite constraints of budget, time, and team. Additionally, they may have achieved success within their organizations through strategy development, strong team building, and innovative thinking.
About CMG
Since 1974, CMG has been a resource for technology professionals tasked with driving digital transformations. CMG's Mission is to provide a forum for sharing, learning, and networking among professionals that are charged with IT planning and support for their organizations. Computer Measurement Group provides networking and educational programs including webinars, conferences, and meetups. Members are also able to access - and contribute to - a robust repository of papers, presentations, conference proceedings, and videos. For more information, visit www.cmg.org.
About the Mullen Foundation
The Mullen Foundation was founded in memory of J. William Mullen, past president of CMG. Previously, the Foundation has recognized information technology professionals who have exhibited both technical excellence and an engaging presentation style. Bill Mullen was a man of exceptional intellectual brilliance and personal charisma, and was widely known for his excellent technical presentations at many professional conferences throughout the world.
