CMG’s free Performance Engineering and DevOps Virtual Conference to be held TOMORROW, SEPTEMBER 16
The event, in partnership with Blameless, Dell Technologies, Epsagon, and Honeycomb, will be hosted virtually Tomorrow, September 16.
CMG’s valued partnerships enable us to present exceptional content for the enterprise IT community. These sessions showcase best practices the live Q&A is invaluable.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computer Measurement Group, an international association for technology practitioners, has announced the sessions for its free conference focused on Performance Engineering and DevOps topics. The event, which is in partnership with Blameless, Dell Technologies, Epsagon, and Honeycomb, will be hosted virtually using the Socio conference platform, Tomorrow, September 16.
— Whitney Brundage, CMG’s VP, Programming and Strategy
Sessions for the conference include:
• How Everyone Learns from Incidents (If you’re on-call or not)– Paul Chu, Solution Engineering & Customer Success, Blameless Moderated by Deirdre Mahon, VP Marketing, Blameless
• The Case for Observability– Jason Harley, Customer Architect, Honeycomb.io
• Apps, Stacks, and Frameworks: Avoiding “Shiny Object” Syndrome– Angel Rivera, Senior Developer Advocate, Circle CI
• Using Distributed Tracing to Change the Observability Outlook Dave Begun, Solution Engineer, Epsagon
• The Dell Hybrid Cybersecurity Framework Ed Hagopian, Senior Manager for Enterprise Security Architecture, Dell Technologies
• SRE’s Evolution - Introduction to Technical and Cultural Practices – Sandeep Madamanchi, Director - Head of CloudOps & Data Engineering, Variant
“CMG’s valued partnerships enable us to present exceptional content for the enterprise IT community,” said Whitney Brundage, CMG’s VP, Programming and Strategy. “These sessions showcase best practices and lessons learned and the opportunity to engage with our speakers through live Q&A is invaluable.”
This virtual conference event is part of an ongoing series of conferences hosted by CMG this year. Future sessions will cover Cloud and Containerization (October 20) and Monitoring and Observability (November 16). The organization will host its annual IMPACT conference starting January 31, 2022.
Additional information and registration for the Performance Engineering and DevOps conference can be found online at https://www.cmg.org/2021/02/performance-engineering-and-devops-september-16/.
About Computer Measurement Group, Inc. (CMG)
Since 1974, CMG has been a resource for technology professionals tasked with driving digital transformations. CMG's mission is to provide a forum for sharing, learning, and networking among professionals that are charged with IT planning and support for their organizations. Computer Measurement Group provides networking and educational programs including webinars, conferences, and meetups. Members are also able to access - and contribute to - a robust repository of papers, presentations, conference proceedings, and videos. For more information, visit CMG.ORG.
