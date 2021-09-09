Submit Release
CMG announces 47th annual IMPACT Technical Conference

CMG, an international association for technology practitioners, has announced its conference will be held as a virtual event January 31st through February 4th.

This conference is a continuation of our commitment to facilitate connections, learning, and peer-to-peer sharing in the industry. ”
— Amanda Hendley, Managing Director and President, CMG, Inc.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computer Measurement Group, an international association for technology practitioners, has announced its 47TH IMPACT conference will be held as a virtual event from January 31st through February 4th.

As in years past, attendees can expect sessions on the full scope of issues related to enterprise IT including infrastructure, software development, security, and digital transformation. The IMPACT 2022 virtual event will feature keynote sessions, technical discussions, demonstrations, sponsor expo, and face-to-face networking opportunities.

“CMG continues to evolve its programming to meet the needs of its international IT community,” said Amanda Hendley, President and Managing Director of CMG. “This conference is a continuation of our commitment to facilitate connections, learning, and peer-to-peer sharing in the industry.”

As a part of CMG’s mission to connect technology practitioners for peer-to-peer learning, CMG is hosting an open call-for-sessions with deadlines extending into November. Speakers of all levels and backgrounds will be selected to present at the conference. Interested presenters can submit online at https://cmgimpact.com/speak/.

Additional information and registration options are available on the conference website at https://cmgimpact.com/.

About Computer Measurement Group, Inc. (CMG)
Since 1974, CMG has been a resource for technology professionals tasked with driving digital transformations. CMG's mission is to provide a forum for sharing, learning, and networking among professionals that are charged with IT planning and support for their organizations. Computer Measurement Group provides networking and educational programs including webinars, conferences, and meetups. Members are also able to access - and contribute to - a robust repository of papers, presentations, conference proceedings, and videos. For more information, visit CMG.ORG.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, Telecommunications


