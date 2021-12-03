Submit Release
Maryland State Police Arrest Montgomery County Man On Child Pornography Charges

Maryland State Police News Release

(GAITHERSBURG, MD) – Troopers arrested a Montgomery County man early this morning after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Investigation developed evidence of possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Kevin Lewis Long, 51, of Gaithersburg, Maryland. Long is charged with possession of child pornography, obstruction of justice, hindering a law enforcement investigation and tampering with evidence in a criminal investigation. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center, where he is awaiting an initial appearance.

Beginning in January 2021, law enforcement initiated an investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography online. Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement identified Long as a recipient of child pornography. On Nov. 17, Maryland State Police, along with Homeland Security Investigations and the Montgomery County Police Department served a search warrant at Long’s residence. The subsequent forensic investigation by Maryland State Police investigators revealed multiple child pornography files on the suspect’s electronic devices, leading to the suspect’s arrest this morning.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

The investigation continues …

                  Kevin Lewis Long

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

