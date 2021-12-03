St. Johsnbury Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release x5
CASE#: 21A405908
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802 748 3111
DATE/TIME: 12/02/2021 approximately 2100 hours
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Joseph Ellis
AGE: 37
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above-mentioned date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, St Johnsbury Barracks responded to a call where Ellis was present. Further investigation revealed he had violated several sets of Court Ordered Conditions. Ellis was taken into custody, and brought to the St Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/3/2021 at 1230pm
COURT: Caledonia
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.