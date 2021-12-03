Submit Release
St. Johsnbury Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release x5

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A405908

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Trooper Colin Connery                        

STATION:                      St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802 748 3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/02/2021 approximately 2100 hours

 

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED:  Joseph Ellis

AGE: 37

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above-mentioned date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, St Johnsbury Barracks responded to a call where Ellis was present. Further investigation revealed he had violated several sets of Court Ordered Conditions. Ellis was taken into custody, and brought to the St Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:       12/3/2021 at 1230pm     

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

St. Johsnbury Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release x5

