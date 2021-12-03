Submit Release
December 2021

2021 State Board Meeting Dates

The State Board of Education approved the proposed 2022 State Board meeting dates. Generally, the board meets on the first Thursday and Friday after the first Monday of the month with no meeting taking place in July. The Board seeks to hold at least two meetings outside of Lincoln in 2022.

2022 State Board Meeting schedule 

Nebraska statewide assessment and reporting system

State law requires the State Board to adopt a plan for an assessment and reporting system annually. The Nebraska Department of Education Summative Assessment Administration and Reporting Plan includes information for the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS) for the 2021-2022 school year.

Summative Assessment Administration and Reporting Plan

 

Resolution to Recognize Nebraska Educators

Through a special resolution the State Board of Education recognized Nebraska PK-12 educators for their commitment, dedication, and perseverance to their students, families, and the communities in which they serve and the unsung efforts of educators and the importance of their work to providing high-quality learning experiences for all students in all of Nebraska’s schools.

Resolution to Recognize Nebraska Educators

 

 

