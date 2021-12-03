PORTUGAL BECOMES THE FOURTH EUROPEAN COUNTRY TO GO COAL-FREE

Portugal becomes the fourth European country to go call-free. Belgium, Austria and Sweden are the other three European countries that already made coal history.

ortugal is the perfect example of how once a country commits to quitting coal, the pace of the phase-out inevitably accelerates.” — Kathrin Gutmann, campaign director at Europe Beyond Coal

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portugal has become the fourth country in Europe to stop burning coal, with its only remaining coal plant, Pego, closing ten days ahead of schedule. Portugal's decision to accelerate the phase-out of coal is a natural consequence of the ongoing national energy and global climate plan, which highlights renewables, in line with European carbon neutral targets. According to Europe Beyond Coal , an environmental NGO, Portugal is now the fourth country in Europe to eliminate coal in electricity production – following the footsteps of Belgium (2016), Austria, and Sweden (2020).The move comes nine years before Portugal's targeted end of the use of fossil fuel by 2030. "Portugal is the perfect example of how once a country commits to quitting coal, the pace of the phase-out inevitably accelerates. The benefits of transitioning to renewables are so great, once started, it only makes sense to get out of coal as fast as possible." said Kathrin Gutmann, campaign director at Europe Beyond Coal.Portugal has no coal, oil, or gas production and has invested in green energy in recent decades. The country's shift away from coal began when it signed a phase-out declaration at COP23 (2017) in Bonn, Germany, and the plant closure happened five years ahead of the original schedule.Coal's dire economics and public desire for climate action drive faster and faster phase-outs across Europe. The challenge now is to ensure utilities do not replace coal with fossil gas or unsustainable biomass.Coal phase-out momentum in Europe continues to build, with 21 countries now either coal-free or in possession of the phase-out coal plan.In addition to Portugal, five more European countries are expected to end coal by 2025: France (2022), Slovakia (2023), the UK (2024), Ireland (2025), and Italy (2025), according to Europe Beyond Coal.The European Coal Plant Countdown counts all coal plants in the EU, the UK, Turkey, and the Western Balkan countries that have retired or announced to the latest 2030 since January 2016. In addition, it lists all active new coal projects. It works with the category of 'plants' or 'projects' (not based on units or gigawatts) and seeks to verify plant-specific proof of retirement or cancellation before counting a plant.Placing sustainability, innovation, and digital transformation at the center of the economic growth strategy, Portugal reinforces its position as one of the great European innovation hubs and one of the EU's top investment destinations.The Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency is a government entity focused on attracting productive investment, increasing exports, and internationalizing Portuguese businesses to boost its economy. AICEP is a "one-stop-shop" agency and the ideal partner for those looking to invest in Portugal or establish new strategic partnerships to expand their business.With offices in Portugal and overseas, AICEP supports international companies investing in Portugal through project analysis, site installation selection, and human resources consultancy. With a global network present in over 50 markets, AICEP oversees the internationalization and exports of Portuguese companies, supporting them throughout these processes by investing in research and development of products and services.For more information, visit portugalglobal-northamerica.com

