Crack sealing maintenance project begins in Big Horn County

A Big Horn Basin crack seal project began Monday, Nov. 29, in Big Horn County.

 

Motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes.   

 

In the coming months, work will take place at various locations in Big Horn and Park counties.

 

The project kicked off on WY30 between Otto and Burlington (mileposts 112.0 to 125.59).

 

All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

 

Prime contractor on the $399,000 contract is Z&Z Seal Coating of Billings, Mont.

 

The project has a completion date of April 30, 2022.

 

The Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer on this project is Mike Miller of Basin. He can be reached at (307) 568-3400.

