Environmental Lights Announces the Launch of 6-in-1 Wall Wash Bars & PARs
The 6-in-1 Wall Wash Bars and PARs are perfect for lighting scenic or architectural features. ”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 2, 2021, San Diego, CA – Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announces the launch of new 6-in-1 Wall Wash LED Light Bars & PARs.
New 6-in-1 Wall Wash Bars and PARs enable users to mix Red, Green, Blue, 6500K White, Amber, and UV to create a wide range of light color washes for both indoor and outdoor applications. These IP65 rated fixtures are fully DMX controllable and feature a standalone mode for simple non-DMX installations.
6-in-1 wall wash fixtures can be easily linked together to extend and cover large areas with light. Built-in connectors enable both power and data to be shared from a single source. Additionally, they are available in multiple configurations to meet the needs of any given application.
6-in-1 Light Bars are available in a linear configuration of 0.5 meters long with 9 LEDs as well as 1 meter long with 18 LEDs. 6-in-1 Light PARs are available in 5 LEDs and 9 LEDs circular configurations.
“The 6-in-1 Wall Wash Bars and PARs are perfect for lighting scenic or architectural features,” said Rob Dempsey, Scenic Sales Manager at Environmental Lights. “They are robust fixtures with great features that allow customers to have complete control over the wash light."
6-in-1 Wall Wash Bars and PARs are available at EnvironmentalLights.com or by calling 888.880.1880.
Wall Wash Bars & PARs Features:
- Mix Red, Green, Blue, and Amber, 6500K White, and UV
- UL Lised & RoHS Certified
- Linkable Power & Data
- DMX Controllable & Standalone Modes
- Master / Slave Modes
- Waterproof, IP65
About Environmental Lights
Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for eight years in a row. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers’ visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality, casino gaming and audio-visual integration.
Learn more at EnvironmentalLights.com or by speaking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.
