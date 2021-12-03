Blue Symphony I by Brenda Hartill Golden Symphony by Brenda Hartill

ArtTour International Brenda Hartill exhibit her artwork at Spectrum Miami Art Fair Booth #503

My work progresses through the materials I use. My ongoing fascination is with erosion, weather patterns, natural textures, growth formations, and universal organic forms.” — Brenda Hartill

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The art world comes to Miami this week, and Spectrum Miami shines a light on the most relevant art in the world, with both international and local artists gracing its gallery walls. Spectrum features Brenda Hartill from London, with her mesmerizing artworks at the ArtTour International Magazine's Booth. In addition, ArtTour International Magazine brings Brenda Hartill to Spectrum Miami alongside other internationally recognized artists.

Brenda Hartill's work is experimental, abstract, and embossed. Collagraph, etching, watercolor, collage, and encaustic works. Her main love is abstracting the essence of the landscape in richly colored textured works, often enhanced with silver and gold leaf.

Brenda Hartill is exhibiting her art in Miami, Florida. She has had a lifelong passion for creating art and uses her imagination to bring her visions to life.

Recent works include a series of watercolor paintings with collagraph embossing. In addition, Brenda Hartill has developed a method of inking using the different plate levels, mixing primary colors on the plate, thus producing a shimmer of color. Her work develops through the materials he uses. Her ongoing fascination is with erosion, weather patterns, natural textures, growth formations, and universal organic forms.

Arttour International Magazine announced its participation at Spectrum Miami Art Fair with a display of an exclusive selection of contemporary artists from around the world and a projection of the Arttour International TV Shows and Digital Exhibition at Booth #503.

In the words of ATIM CEO, Viviana Puello "The best thing about attending art fairs is meeting artists in person and feeling their passion for art! Everyone needs an escape from their daily routines- In today's busy world, it has become increasingly difficult to slow down and take a break from your typical routine. Art plays an important role in reflection and contemplating your next move to live's important decisions.

That's why ArtTour International was created: to help support and grow art culture around the globe by providing Artists with better exposure and opportunities that otherwise would be impossible to obtain alone. Art will always remain an essential component in our lives as it allows us to see beyond just what we see with our eyes; there are many worlds within one work of art!" said Puello. We're excited to bring Brenda Hartill to our booth. "Concluded Puello.

To learn more about ArtTour International Magazine's Spectrum Miami Exhibit, visit www.arttourinternational.com and visit the Spectrum Miami Catalog.