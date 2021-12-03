Glitzkoin GTN Records 500% ROI, Announces Bounty Program

Glitzkoin GTN Bounty 2021 program runs from 5th to 15th Dec 2021. This after the GTN token delivered a 500% ROI in 8 weeks.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In what has been a hectic bull trend, the Glitzkoin GTN token notched an impressive 500% ROI – this in a matter of just 8 weeks. As CEO Navneet Goenka put it, “… GTN investors will decide the fate of the crypto. We will continue to work to improve GTN usage across various industries …”. He added that Glitzkoin was looking to “reward loyal GTN investors and well wishers”. The CEO confirmed that a bounty program to distribute, Glitzkoin GTN would be conducted soon.

The Glitzkoin GTN Bounty 2021 Program, would be organized from the 5th to 15th December.

While most crypto bounty programs, require participants to complete certain tasks, the Glitzkoin Bounty Program sets a different trend. Crypto enthusiasts who have interacted with Glitzkoin support teams or, posted content related to Glitzkoin in the past, would automatically become eligible for free GTN tokens.

Bounty rewards will be sent out to the following groups of Glitzkoin fans and participants.

1. Twitter users who have mentioned the terms Glitzkoin, GTN, DiaEx, Navneet Goenka, MyTicket-Glitzkoin more than 50 times. This in the time frame stretching from January 2020 to June 2021. Tweets should have made, explicit reference to the Glitzkoin project and GTN crypto.

2. Active participants on the official Glitzkoin Telegram channel. This will include participants with, more than 100 comments made in the time frame mentioned in (1) above. Comments should directly relate to the Glitzkoin project, GTN, DiaEx, Myticket-Glitzkoin or any Glitzkoin team member including the CEO.

3. Diamond traders participating on the DiaEx diamond trading platform. This will include the traders that, helped with the first and second pilot run phases of the platform.

4. Glitzkoin appointed external support teams, will also share user statistics. This would include crypto enthusiasts who have frequently communicated with these teams, on issues related to the Glitzkoin project and the GTN token. The data would include users from Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, Instagram and support emails. Data for this purpose would be analyzed from, January 2019 to June 2021.

Glitzkoin Russian advisor Mikhail Koslov says that, “… the Glitzkoin GTN Bounty program will ensure that a much wider base of crypto investors, would have an opportunity to trade the GTN token”.