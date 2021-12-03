Submit Release
December 2, 2021 – Texas Southmost College and SteelCoast Company, LLC Receive $283,325 Job-Training Grant

Date: December 2, 2021

Media Contact: Cisco Gamez Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has awarded Texas Southmost College and their partner SteelCoast Company, LLC a $283,325 Skills Development Fund grant. The grant will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions Cameron area.

This grant will be used to create 170 new jobs while providing upskilling for an additional 80 workers. This grant will provide customized training such as ESL training, craft skills training including rigging and forklift, safety and health care training, and leadership development.

“Congratulations to Texas Southmost College and SteelCoast Company, LLC on this Skills Development Fund grant,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “New jobs and training opportunities at great companies like SteelCoast are real game-changers for local workers. Joint efforts like this ensure our labor force has the tools to be competitive for in-demand careers.” 

The Skills Development Fund grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with at least 4,728 employers to upgrade or support the creation of more than 411,429 jobs throughout Texas since the program’s inception in 1996. Employers seeking more information about the Skills Development Fund may visit the TWC website at www.texasworkforce.org/skills.

Texas Southmost College contact: Edgar Chrnko Salas, 956-295-3690, edgar.chrnko@tsc.edu

Commissioner Alvarez presents Skills Development Fund grant

###mmh

Photos from our events can be downloaded from our Flickr page.

The Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and the services it offers in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org. To receive notifications about TWC programs and services subscribe to our email updates.

 

