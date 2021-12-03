Iowa 175 west of Mapleton to close Dec. 9 for bridge replacement project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Dec. 3, 2021 – A construction project to replace the Iowa 175 bridge over the Maple River west of Mapleton will close the roadway to traffic beginning Thursday, Dec. 9, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3 Office.

Dixon Construction of Correctionville was awarded the $3.1 million bridge replacement project. The substructure of the bridge is expected to be completed this winter and the bridge deck will be poured in the spring. The anticipated completion date of the project is July 31, 2022.

Iowa 175 traffic will be detoured on Monona County roads L-32 and E-34. The Iowa DOT will perform winter maintenance on the detour route.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites), or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: Dakin Schultz at 712-274-5837 or dakin.schultz@iowadot.us