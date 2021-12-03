QuoteWerks 2021 Award Winners Announced
Aspire Technologies, Inc. announced their top 10 QuoteWerks World Wide Partners and MVP Award winners today.
2021 has been a fun year and job satisfaction has been sky-high thanks to new features helping existing users get so much more out of their investment in QuoteWerks.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technologies, Inc., the developers of Award Winning QuoteWerks Sales Quoting and Proposal Software, announced their top 10 QuoteWerks World Wide Partners and MVP Award winners today.
— Matt Rose, Managing Director at Prestige Quoting
Top 10 QuoteWerks World Wide Partners
As the QuoteWerks Team does every year, they awarded the 2021 Top 10 World Wide Partners and QuoteWerks MVP.
1. Quintadena (United Kingdom)
2. Prestige Quoting (United Kingdom)
3. Hilltops IT (United Kingdom)
4. First Direct Corp (Hopewell Junction, New York, USA)
5. Linked Systems (Seattle, Washington, USA)
6. Gold Rush Technology Pty, Ltd (Australia & New Zealand)
7. Wizard Systems (United Kingdom)
8. Tandem Training & Consulting (Houston, Texas, USA)
9. MasterMine Software (Saint Louis Park, MN, USA)
10. Equilibrium Consulting (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, USA)
The QuoteWerks MVP is voted by the QuoteWerks Community in a survey that was open for two weeks. There were seven candidates provided in the survey to QuoteWerks users nominated by the QuoteWerks Technical Support team and based on previous year’s results. There was also a write in option available.
QuoteWerks MVP: Matt Rose with Prestige Quoting
QuoteWerks MVP (Runner-Up): Denise Busam from Equilibrium Consulting
QuoteWerks is implemented internationally in over 100 countries. Aspire recognized the top partners in several countries:
• Top QuoteWerks USA Partner: First Direct Corp
• Top QuoteWerks United Kingdom Partner: Quintadena
• Top QuoteWerks Canadian Partner: FCAS
• Top QuoteWerks Australian Partner: Gold Rush Technology Pty, Ltd
"We are delighted to have been named the #1 QuoteWerks Worldwide Partner in 2021 for the 15th year in succession. A huge thank you goes both to our long-standing customers and new customers joining us over the last 12 months, and also to the team at Aspire for their continued development and progression of this great product!" said Paul Hodgetts, Managing Director at Quintadena.
“2021 threw some interesting challenges at all businesses and Prestige Quoting has been privileged to help new companies implement QuoteWerks and also help existing users make QuoteWerks work even harder. One particular triumph was helping a company ‘Go Live’ with QuoteWerks, after having had four failed CPQ implementations with other tools,” commented Matt Rose, Managing Director at Prestige Quoting.
As the 2021 QuoteWerks MVP, Matt Rose also added “I’m thrilled to have been awarded this accolade. 2021 has been a fun year and job satisfaction has been sky-high thanks to new features helping existing users get so much more out of their investment in QuoteWerks. With QuoteWerks Web getting better all the time, and VendorRFQ just around the corner – this is an exciting time to be a part of the QuoteWerks community”
John Jacobson, owner of Gold Rush Technology said “It’s a privilege and an honor to be a QuoteWerks Top 10 partner for the 11th year. The introduction of TanamiGold, my integration with Pipedrive and ActiveCampaign, has helped increase my customer base around the globe, from Puerto Rico to London, east to west. Being able to offer a quality quoting solution to Pipedrive and ActiveCampaign users has added an exciting dimension to my business. With working from home as the new normal, having quality software is even more important. A special thanks to my loyal customers and the team at QuoteWerks, who all have helped contribute to another successful year in a challenging time."
"We are honored to be recognized by QuoteWerks, they are a superior quoting tool and a partner that we value," said Pete Busam, Chief Balancer of Equilibrium Consulting, "they have an awesome team that we enjoy working with to support our mutual clients."
Congratulations to all of this year's winners and wishing all of the QuoteWerks staff, customers, and partners much success in 2022 and beyond!
