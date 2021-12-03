Dynamics TMS® 8.5 Now AppSource Certified for Microsoft Business Central 19
NGL Continues Its Support for Microsoft Business Central by Announcing AppSource Certification for Dynamics TMS® Version 8.5 for BC 19
We are very pleased to continue our partnership and investment with Microsoft Corporation providing Tier 1 transportation management solutions for our mutual ERP customers as they scale their business”INVERNESS, IL USA, IL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Generation Logistics, Inc. (NGL) a leading provider of transportation management software, managed freight services, and supply chain consulting, announced its latest release of Dynamics TMS® Transportation Management Solution Version 8.5 for Microsoft Business Central 19 now certified and available in Microsoft's AppSource.
— Aristides (Ari) Smith
Dynamics TMS® for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is a complete enterprise transportation management planning and execution suite that enables transportation professionals to make effective and efficient business decisions.
The application is intended for shipper companies that utilize Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and need greater than the out-of-the-box functionality to manage their growing transportation freight spend needs.
The software can be quickly deployed, whether you choose our On-Premise, Hosted, Private or Public Cloud model to manage a single company or multiple divisions and can generate an ROI within months.
Aristides (Ari) P Smith
Next Generation Logistics, Inc.
+1 847-963-0007
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter