Vaughan Brown joins mce Systems as Global Marketing Manager
I look forward to adding value by driving awareness and preference of mce’s products across new and existing markets”BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2021/EINPresswire.com/ -- mce Systems Ltd., the global pioneer of omnichannel device lifecycle management for the electronics and mobile device industry, announced today the appointment of Vaughan Brown as Global Marketing Manager.
Vaughan brings with him a wealth of marketing experience from Insurance and similar regulated sectors. The appointment represents a further milestone in mce’s 2021 growth strategy and underscores its increased focus on promotion, development and delivery of innovative Mobile and Electronics Device Lifecycle solutions for Operators and Electronics Retailers across the globe.
“I am excited to join mce Systems as part of a motivated and driven marketing team, led by Jason Saunt in the U.K.” said Vaughan Brown. “I look forward to adding value by driving awareness and preference of mce’s products across new and existing markets. mce has always been the market leader, with innovation and the desire to deliver game-changing solutions at the core of their ethos. I could not find a better home for making a difference in this cutting-edge market”
Editor’s Notes:
mce Systems is a pioneer in Omni-channel device lifecycle management, simplifying customers’ lives and increasing both revenues and delivery efficiency for Operators and their Partners while creating more than $2.5B of shareholder value to date. Its industry-leading solutions range across device diagnostics and care, trade-in with a price guarantee, and device returns. All are Omni-channel ready with world-class virtualization and provide fully integrated data management to anticipate customer needs around device-related customers issues (e.g., device health, upgrade timing). Over its more than 15 years of experience, mce Systems has become the trusted solution to Tier-1 Operators and Industry Partners.
