Resources for National Computer Science Education Week Dec. 6-12

Next week (Dec. 6th-12th) is National Computer Science Education Week. To help teachers and parents get prepared, we’ve put together an infographic with some great ways to get students involved in CSEdWeek events, activities, and initiatives. We are encouraging all schools in Maine to participate in CSEdWeek. Be on the lookout next week for additional resources, events, and updates each day and don’t forget to share the awesome work you are doing to support Maine students in learning computer science! @mdoenews #CSEdWeek #CSEverywhere #MaineTeachesCS.

Click on the infographic to learn more and to explore ways to get involved during CSEdWeek.

Infographic - Preparing for Comp Sci Week

For more information on computer science education, contact Emma-Marie Banks at Emma-Marie.Banks@maine.gov.

