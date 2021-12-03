Lisbeth Ceballos of LC Leadership to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many of us have gotten stuck in our careers, or we feel that we can’t ask for what we deserve and change direction toward something even better because of fear.

Lisbeth Ceballos is the founder of LC Leadership with, where she specializes in leadership coaching and executive development with a focus on professional women.

“It’s difficult to know how to handle the volume of challenges that comes with an executive or managerial position,” says Lisbeth. “I focus my coaching on courageous leadership. By working to develop your self-confidence, we can rebrand you as a confident, courageous leader.”

After more than 20 years in the executive world, including as VP of operations for a large hospitality organization, Lisbeth has been doing coaching for five years.

“It started based on what I wanted as a leader,” recalls Lisbeth. “I realized that the only thing I could control was my attitude. I just fell in love with coaching. You see people who truly want and need to change.”

Lisbeth says what makes coaching so beautiful is that when you are genuinely passionate, you see results quickly.

“When you are working with an excellent coach that is genuine, you will see improvement in all areas of your life.”

And it's not just executives. Lisbeth will work with any professional who really wants to change. She works with her clients to become more effective through actively listening.

“Each of us must focus on being the best version of yourself each day. That’s what inspires people,” says Lisbeth. “As we do that, we will find that the results, and the people we need to help us reach our goals, will follow.

Close Up Radio will feature Lisbeth Ceballos in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on December 7th at 12pm EST and with Jim Masters on December 14th at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389