Organic, all-natural gift sets from Healthy Energy Amazing Life
The three gift sets feature the three best selling product lines from the companyUNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Energy Amazing Life (H.E.A.L), a leading natural healthcare company, introduced three brand-new gift sets created with organic and natural ingredients. The three gift sets - H.E.A.L’s Stress Reliever Kit, H.E.A.L’s R & R Kit, and H.E.A.L’s Good Vibes CBD Kit - focus on the three best-selling product lines of the company, i.e., Osimagnesium, Bodytox patches, and Essential Oils.
“I’m excited to introduce three gift sets from Health Energy Amazing Life. These kits have been curated, keeping the well-being of our customers in mind. In today’s fast-paced life, we know it is difficult to find time for yourself, but to be able to live a healthy and happy life, it is important to let our body and mind relax,” said Doc Harmony, the founder of Health Energy Amazing Life.
The H.E.A.L’s Stress Reliever Kit comes with Magnesium Bath Flakes, Magnesium Oil, Magnesium Body Butter, and Relaxation Essential Oil. Using magnesium topically is the easiest and quickest way to correct any deficiency.
The H.E.A.L’s R & R Kit features a combination of Magnesium Bath Flakes, Magnesium Oil, Bodytox Lavender Sleep Patches, and Lavender Essential Oil. This kit includes the widely popular Bodytox sleep patches that help you relax and ease into a night of good night’s sleep.
The H.E.A.L’s Good Vibes CBD Kit includes Magnesium Bath Flakes, Magnesium Oil, and Magnesium CBD Cream. A perfect gift set for anyone with achy muscles or cramps.
“These gift sets feature three of our best-selling products – the Osimagnesium, Bodytox Patches, and Essential Oils. Known for their relaxing properties, they also help in the complete rejuvenation of the body.” Said Harmony.
Adding further, she said, “These sets make for a thoughtful gift idea for your loved ones, and all of these sets are CO2 neutral, mom-approved, and most importantly, handcrafted in the USA.”
Website: https://healthyenergyamazinglife.com/
Doc Harmony
Healthy Energy Amazing Life
