CEO Closes Coffee Shops to Allow baristas to be home with family for Christmas

Brandon Pena having a cup of 787 coffee 787 coffee shops in new york and in puerto rico logo 787 coffee shop in the upper east side new york city sam sepulveda president hacienda iluminada in maricao puerto rico home of 787 coffee

Family Comes First For CEO and leadership at 787 Coffee, as they Decide To Close Their Entire Operation For The Holidays

We are human focused, we are in business because of the amazing humans that believe in our journey, our farmers, baristas, crew and our boss, our caffeinated customers that keep us employeed.” — Brandon Ivan Pena

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A special coffee shop known by many across New York City and Puerto Rico, 787 Coffee , is taking a unique approach to the holidays. 787 Coffee is not just a coffee shop, but a unique farm to cup coffee experience. Brandon Ivan Pena and Sam Sepulveda owners of 787 Coffee as well as the entire leadership team have decided to close the entire operation during the holidays to allow the amazing humans behind the espresso machine to be caffeinated with their families. The mission at 787 Coffee revolves around treating their caffeinated coworkers and customers with dignity and respect. "For Humans by Humans" said Brandon Pena.At 787 Coffee, they not only provide their customers with a freshest cup of coffee, but also focus on creating lasting memories and meaningful human interactions. Hence, while business competitors are mainly focused on profits, the priority at 787 Coffee is the relationships between their staff and customers. As such, they have decided to put the profits aside this holiday season, and focus on providing their amazing team the time to enjoy their families. While 787 Coffee loves the interactions it builds with its customers through coffee, they will be devoting their time to their families on December 24th and 25th, during which their shops will be closed.

2 coffee lovers buy a farm in Maricao, Puerto Rico.