Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2200 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, November 26, 2021, in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 3:55 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male victim and an adult male victim, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.