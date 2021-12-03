Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1500 Block of Ogden Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, in the 1500 block of Ogden Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:08 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim in the alley suffering from apparent stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 40 year-old Keon Bonner, of Northeast, DC.

On Tuesday, December 2, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 37 year-old Jermaine Washington, of Northwest, DC. Washington was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.