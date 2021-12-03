Submit Release
News Search

There were 633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,375 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1200 Block of U Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in the 1200 Block of U Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 11:01 pm, members of the Third District located and unconscious adult male suffering from stab wounds at the listed location. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 51 year-old Peter Lokuju, of no fixed address.

 

On Thursday, December 2, 2021, 41 year-old Tyrone Buie, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

 

###

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1200 Block of U Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.