St. Johnsbury Barracks/ First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A405908

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Trooper Colin Connery                        

STATION:                      St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802 748 3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/02/2021 approximately 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kirby, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Tacalia Mosier                                              

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Kirby VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Kirby VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above-mentioned date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, St Johnsbury Barracks responded to a 911 Hang up call. Further investigation revealed that Tacalia Mosier caused bodily injury to a household member, to include strangulation.  Mosier was transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks where she was processed and flash cited into Caledonia County Court for 12/3/2021.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:       12/3/2021 at 1230pm     

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

