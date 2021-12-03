St. Johnsbury Barracks/ First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A405908
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802 748 3111
DATE/TIME: 12/02/2021 approximately 2100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kirby, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Tacalia Mosier
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Kirby VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Kirby VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above-mentioned date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, St Johnsbury Barracks responded to a 911 Hang up call. Further investigation revealed that Tacalia Mosier caused bodily injury to a household member, to include strangulation. Mosier was transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks where she was processed and flash cited into Caledonia County Court for 12/3/2021.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/3/2021 at 1230pm
COURT: Caledonia
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.