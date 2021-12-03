St. Johnsbury Barracks/ First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A405908

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Connery

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802 748 3111

DATE/TIME: 12/02/2021 approximately 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kirby, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Tacalia Mosier

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Kirby VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Kirby VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above-mentioned date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, St Johnsbury Barracks responded to a 911 Hang up call. Further investigation revealed that Tacalia Mosier caused bodily injury to a household member, to include strangulation. Mosier was transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks where she was processed and flash cited into Caledonia County Court for 12/3/2021.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/3/2021 at 1230pm

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.