Wondergloss Launches Influencer Program

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to statistics (https://d.docs.live.net/02a9f9d85f64de7f/Nagaraju/0_Clients/Wondergloss.com/101 Interesting Affiliate Marketing Stats (Updated 2021) (hostingtribunal.com)), affiliate marketing is one of the fastest and easiest ways to make more money from the comfort of your own home. That's why representatives with Wondergloss are proud to announce today the official launch of its Influencer Program.

"Apply to earn affiliate commissions – you'll earn 15 percent - 30 percent per order and get early access to products," said Courtney Dailey Croll, founder, and spokesperson for Wondergloss, a company that has been twice nominated for Best Cleanser at the Indie Beauty Expo.

Wondergloss is Leaping Bunny Certified (https://www.leapingbunny.org/), a program that, since 1996, has been operated by the Coalition for Consumer Information on Cosmetics in the US and Canada. Leaping Bunny has been connecting compassionate consumers to cruelty-free companies under its Corporate Standard of Compassion for Animals. Companies must pledge to end animal testing at all stages of product development in addition to recommitting to the program annually and being open to third-party audits.

The Leaping Bunny Program provides the best assurance that a product is free of animal testing. To become Leaping Bunny Certified, brands must comply with requirements in place that go beyond current laws.

Regarding the Influencer Program, Croll noted that the company aims to build an authentic community of partners who are passionate about our brand. Perks of being part of the Influencer Program include being featured, having access to product giveaways, discount codes, and various collaboration opportunities.

Wondergloss, Croll stressed, is determined to bring people the best cruelty-free, gluten-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, vegan beauty products available online.

About Wondergloss

You deserve pretty things. Made in LA, our cruelty-free makeup + skincare is for humans who don’t take beauty too seriously. Let's get real together.

