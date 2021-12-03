Williston Barracks / Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21A104433

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Robinson, Trooper Bulle, Trooper Mihaljevic

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 12/02/2021 at 0236 HRS

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 North MM68 in Bolton

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Melvin Kentaures Hill

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to I-89 in the area in the town of Bolton for a Domestic Disturbance. Through their investigation, Troopers discovered that Melvin Hill, 42, of South Burlington assaulted a family or household member. Hill was flash cited to appear in Chittendan County Superior Court Criminal Division, on 12/03/2021 at 0815 HRS.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/03/2021 at 0815 HRS

COURT: Chittendan

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

Vermont State Police

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov