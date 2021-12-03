Williston Barracks / Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A104433
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Robinson, Trooper Bulle, Trooper Mihaljevic
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 12/02/2021 at 0236 HRS
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 North MM68 in Bolton
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Melvin Kentaures Hill
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to I-89 in the area in the town of Bolton for a Domestic Disturbance. Through their investigation, Troopers discovered that Melvin Hill, 42, of South Burlington assaulted a family or household member. Hill was flash cited to appear in Chittendan County Superior Court Criminal Division, on 12/03/2021 at 0815 HRS.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/03/2021 at 0815 HRS
COURT: Chittendan
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
Vermont State Police
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111