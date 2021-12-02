Salmon Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee will meet Dec. 9

Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021. 10:00 a.m. MST

Address: Salmon Region IDFG Office, 99 Highway 93 North, Salmon Idaho 83467

The Winter Feeding Advisory Committee is participating by a combination of in-person attendance at the above physical location and phone conference. This meeting is open to the public. If you would like to participate in the phone conference, please contact Tom Schrempp at 208-742-7054.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Salmon Region IDFG office at 208-756-2271.

Meeting Agenda:

Introduction

Call for new agenda items

Regional round-up; reports observations, issues comments from each committee member

Review ‘Emergency Big Game Feeding Policy’ and purpose of WFAC

Adjourn

Follow this link to learn more about winter feeding in Idaho.