Microbe Formulas Announces Viral Sweepstakes Giveaway

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Meridian Health Company Hosts Social Media Sweepstakes Giveaway to Show Appreciation to Loyal Customers

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To reward and honor loyal customers, Microbe Formulas rings in the holiday season with a sweepstakes giveaway of $1,000 to spend on www.MicrobeFormulas.com. Individuals can enter by filling out the form here.

This giveaway is a viral sweepstakes where the more actions you take, the higher your chances of winning! After entering, participants will be taken to a landing page where they can get extra entries by:

• Following Microbe on Instagram @microbeformulas

• Sharing the giveaway post in their Instagram story

• Tagging three friends in the comments of the Instagram giveaway post • Liking Microbe on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MicrobeFormulas)

Microbe Formulas is a health company that provides products to support gut health, immune health, and detoxification. Their focus on foundational health promotes the philosophy of how removing unwanted elements allows your body to function properly and balance health on its own.

One loyal Microbe customer said this regarding their experience: “Just wanted to say how happy I am with the progress I am still making . . . I have more good days, and very few bad days. I still have a ways to go, but I am so happy that I found the Microbe Formulas protocol. It feels so nice to be getting my life back.”

The winner of the viral sweepstakes can spend the $1,000 on Microbe gift cards, products, the Foundational Protocol, and more. Entry collection for the sweepstakes is open now and ends December 31st at 11:59 PM MT. The winner will be announced via email and Instagram on January 5th, 2022.

Jessie Ceniga, Social Media Manager for Microbe, says, “This is the first year that Microbe has offered a viral sweepstakes giveaway like this. With customer loyalty being a main priority for our brand, we see this campaign as a chance to show appreciation for our customers’ continuous support.”

She adds, “This $1,000 giveaway could change someone’s life! We are so excited to offer this beacon of hope to someone who may need some financial support to kickstart or supercharge their health journey.”

For more information, please visit Microbe Formulas on Instagram.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values

are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.