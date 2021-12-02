Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) and Theft Offenses that Occurred in the District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) and Theft offenses that occurred in the District
- Theft One: On Saturday, March 6, 2021, at approximately 6:10 pm, the suspects entered an establishment in the 3200 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspects took property then fled the scene. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 21-029-337
- Theft Two: On Monday, May 24, 2021, at approximately 11:38 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 700 block of D Street, Southeast. The suspect took property from the counter then fled the scene. CCN: 21-067-984
- Theft One: On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at approximately 1:38 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 500 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-084-695
- Armed Robbery (Knife): On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at approximately 3:38 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded property. The employee complied. The suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-102-131
- Theft One: On Monday, August 16, 2021, at approximately 7:31 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 700 block of D Street, Southeast. The suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-115-703
- Theft One: On Sunday, September 5, 2021, at approximately 5:50 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-127-237
On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 29 year-old Tyrell Gales, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.
