Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) and Theft Offenses that Occurred in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) and Theft offenses that occurred in the District

Theft One : On Saturday, March 6, 2021, at approximately 6:10 pm, the suspects entered an establishment in the 3200 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspects took property then fled the scene. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 21-029-337

Theft Two : On Monday, May 24, 2021, at approximately 11:38 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 700 block of D Street, Southeast. The suspect took property from the counter then fled the scene. CCN: 21-067-984

Theft One : On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at approximately 1:38 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 500 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-084-695

Armed Robbery (Knife) : On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at approximately 3:38 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded property. The employee complied. The suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-102-131

Theft One : On Monday, August 16, 2021, at approximately 7:31 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 700 block of D Street, Southeast. The suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-115-703