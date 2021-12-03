Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation Names Jim Esquea of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company to its Board of Directors

The Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR) is 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Washington, DC.

The Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR) names Jim Esquea of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company to its Board of Directors. Esquea is the vice president of public affairs for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company.