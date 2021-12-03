Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation Names Jim Esquea of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company to its Board of Directors
Esquea, with 25 years of policy experience, previously served as Assistant Secretary for Legislation at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)
I’m excited to join CFCR’s leadership team and their mission to assist the government, and its federal regulatory agencies, to rethink, develop, and implement evidence-based cannabis regulations”WASHINGTON D.C, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and the Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR) jointly announced that the company’s Vice President of Public Affairs, Jim Esquea, will join the CFCR leadership as a member of their Board of Directors.
— Jim Esquea, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
Esquea brings to this role more than 25 years of policy experience, having previously served as Assistant Secretary for Legislation at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the Obama Administration, as a senior analyst for the U.S. Senate Budget Committee and budget analyst in the Office of Management and Budget in the Clinton Administration.
“On behalf of Scotts Miracle-Gro I’m excited to join CFCR’s leadership team and their mission to assist the government, and its federal regulatory agencies, to rethink, develop, and implement evidence-based cannabis regulations,” said Esquea. “Scotts Miracle-Gro, through its subsidiary The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in indoor and hydroponic growing and have unique insights about the emerging cannabis industry. With 37 states having approved cannabis for recreational or medical use, the federal policy dialogue around cannabis will only intensify … and we look forward to contributing to the conversation and working with CFCR.”
For CFCR, the connection with Esquea and Scotts Miracle-Gro has natural synergy.
“We enthusiastically welcome Scotts Miracle-Gro and Jim Esquea to our ranks,” said Council Founder and Board Chair Sheri Orlowitz. “Jim is both brilliant and kind; very much CFCR values. Our mission – to destigmatize, legitimize and normalize cannabis through working as an objective third party with the federal agencies – aligns perfectly with Scotts’ perspective and Jim’s storied career that spans over two decades with the federal government. Having served as an HHS Assistant Secretary for Legislation, Jim will bring critical insight to our work with federal agencies, a key asset to helping both the FDA and HHS understand and embrace the cannabis industry.
Named to his position in April of 2021, Esquea is the company’s first position based in Washington, DC. He leads the company’s day-to-day federal outreach on issues that range from cannabis and social justice reform to environmental regulation, consumer protection and corporate tax policies. He most recently served as the Senior Director of Federal Affairs for Juul Labs Inc. A graduate of Wesleyan University, Esquea also holds an M.P.A. from Columbia University.
About CFCR
The Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR) is 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Washington, DC. The mission of CFCR is to assist the government, and specifically federal regulatory agencies, to rethink, develop, and implement evidence-based cannabis regulations. Our overarching goal is the de-stigmatization, normalization, and legitimization of cannabis on behalf of consumers, the professions, organizations, and businesses who support and serve them. We do this by serving as a conduit for informed scientific research, inclusive education, and by mainstreaming the best practices that enable the industry to maximize its potential. For additional information please visit www.uscfcr.org and follow us on social media @USCFCR.
About Scotts Miracle-Gro
With approximately $4.9 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit www.scottsmiraclegro.com.
