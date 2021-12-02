Submit Release
News Search

There were 651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,381 in the last 365 days.

Governor's Mansion Christmas Open House Scheduled for December 6

COLUMBIA, S.C.  Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster invite South Carolinians and their families to join them for a Christmas Open House on Monday, December 6, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Governor's Mansion. Simone Bryant of Benedict College will sing carols, and light refreshments will be served. The event is free of charge, open to the public, and no reservations are required. 

The First Family asks that open house guests consider bringing canned goods to be donated to the Harvest Hope Food Bank. 

The Columbia Garden Club, which has decorated the Governor's Mansion for Christmas every year since 1981, began decorating this week when the Governor's Mansion received Christmas trees from Price's Christmas Tree Farm and poinsettias from the Lexington Technology Center's chapter of Future Farmers of America — all of which will be on display during the open house. 

Governor's Mansion Executive Chef Pete Bowes and his team will build a gingerbread house for display. Wreaths and bows within the Mansion Complex are made and hung by the Horticulture Division of the South Carolina Department of Corrections. 

Regular docent-guided Christmas tours will run Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings on December 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, and 16, at 10:00, 10:30, and 11:00 AM. They are free of charge but are by reservation only. Anyone interested in scheduling a tour should call (803) 737-1710. 

-###-

You just read:

Governor's Mansion Christmas Open House Scheduled for December 6

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.