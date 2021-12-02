VSP-St. Johnsbury/Motor Vehicle Crash/West Danville
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A405888
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Captain David Petersen
STATION: VSP-Headquarters
CONTACT#: 802-244-8727
DATE/TIME: Approximately 0735h on 12/02/2021
STREET: Kittredge Road
TOWN: West Danville
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Wightman Road
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ashley Ambroz
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Danville
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra Pickup
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end and front driver's quarterpanel
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
Around 0735 hours, on 12/02/2021, Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle crash in the vicinity of where Kittredge Road intersected with Wightman Road in West Danville.
Upon State Police arrival, both the involved vehicle and its operator were present at the scene. Investigation determined that Ashley Ambroz was travelling south on Kittredge Road in the area where it intersects with Wightman Road. As Ms. Ambroz attempted to turn left onto Wightman Road, the 2019 GMC Sierra pickup she was operating, slid across Wightman Road, down an embankment and struck a tree. The snow covered road surface was identified as a contributing factor to the crash.
No injuries resulted from the crash. The truck sustained damage to the front end and front driver's side quarterpanel as a result of colliding with the tree.