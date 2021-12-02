VSP-St. Johnsbury/Motor Vehicle Crash/West Danville

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A405888

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Captain David Petersen

STATION: VSP-Headquarters

CONTACT#: 802-244-8727

DATE/TIME: Approximately 0735h on 12/02/2021

STREET: Kittredge Road

TOWN: West Danville

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Wightman Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ashley Ambroz

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Danville

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra Pickup

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end and front driver's quarterpanel

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

Around 0735 hours, on 12/02/2021, Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle crash in the vicinity of where Kittredge Road intersected with Wightman Road in West Danville.

Upon State Police arrival, both the involved vehicle and its operator were present at the scene. Investigation determined that Ashley Ambroz was travelling south on Kittredge Road in the area where it intersects with Wightman Road. As Ms. Ambroz attempted to turn left onto Wightman Road, the 2019 GMC Sierra pickup she was operating, slid across Wightman Road, down an embankment and struck a tree. The snow covered road surface was identified as a contributing factor to the crash.

No injuries resulted from the crash. The truck sustained damage to the front end and front driver's side quarterpanel as a result of colliding with the tree.