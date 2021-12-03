MOSS To Partner with APAH for an Exclusive Holiday Shopping Event at Burlington
MOSS is raising funds to support Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH)’s “Holiday Magic” event on December 18th.CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOSS Building & Design (MOSS), with the help of its generous community, is raising funds to support the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH)’s “Holiday Magic” event on December 18th at Burlington in Bailey’s Crossroads, Virginia.
As part of MOSS’s annual MY MOSS Market (MMM), MOSS has committed to match funds donated by its partners, vendors, customers, and friends specifically for residents of APAH properties to enjoy an exclusive, private shopping event to purchase needed items and holiday gifts for themselves and their families. The Bailey’s Crossroads Burlington has generously agreed to open early for the event, at which MOSS team members will volunteer alongside APAH staff and others.
The online fundraising campaign benefiting APAH, which is supported by MOSS’s charitable arm, MOSS Mission, is accepting donations here through December 12th. All donations will be matched dollar for dollar to help more local families in need enjoy the holiday season, and all donations are tax-deductible.
“APAH is proud to partner with organizations that are passionate about helping our neighbors and residents, like MOSS,” said APAH President and CEO, Carmen Romero. “We celebrate the diversity, joy, and generosity of the season, and we’re excited to bring Holiday Magic to more families.”
“We have supported APAH’s mission for years, as the shortage of affordable housing in our area is high,” said Paul DesRoches, CEO of MOSS. “Supporting these residents with this shopping event, as well as with back to school drives and bike donation campaigns in the past, speaks meaningfully to our vested interest in giving back to the local community and all who reside here.”
Founded in 1989, APAH now helps more than 2,000 households live in stable, secure, and affordable rental homes. APAH has 500 affordable apartments under construction and an additional 1,000 in its development pipeline. APAH’s Columbia Hills Apartments received the 2019 ULI Washington Trends Award for Excellence in Affordable Housing. And both Columbia Hills and Gilliam Place, APAH’s most recent projects, were recognized as Virginia’s Best Affordable Housing project by Virginia Housing. In 2020, APAH was named one of the nation’s Top 50 Affordable Housing Developers by Affordable Housing Finance magazine. The organization was named 2021 Developer of the Year by HAND, the Housing Association of Nonprofit Developers.
Since 2001, MOSS Building & Design has established a reputation for excellence in remodeling additions, kitchens, bathrooms, basements and home services throughout Northern Virginia. Their customers see them as a trusted partner, and MOSS Building & Design is very proud that over 85% of their customers consider themselves ‘customers for life.’ MOSS Building & Design has won consumer awards from Angie’s List for seven consecutive years and also has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau as well as many industry building and design awards. Recent notable merit awards include 2021 NARI (National Association of the Remodeling Industry) Metro DC Capital CotY Award, 2020 Angie’s List Super Service Award, 2020 Chrysalis Regional Award for Kitchen Remodeling, 2021 Chrysalis Regional Award for Whole Home Renovation, and, for four years running, the NARI Metro DC CotY award for outstanding commitment to community service.
MOSS Mission is the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates as the charitable outreach partner of MOSS Building & Design, Northern Virginia and Montgomery County, Maryland’s premier residential remodeling company. Founded in 2021, MOSS Mission was established to further strengthen the community relations work that MOSS Building & Design has developed with local organizations since its founding over 20 years ago. MOSS Mission regularly donates funds and services to area non-profit organizations, aligning with the original vision of our company’s founders to give back locally to those in need. MOSS Mission routinely seeks out non-profit organizations that benefit veterans, women and children, and first responders, among others. For more information, please email mossmission@mossbuildinganddesign.com or visit our website at www.mossmission.org.
