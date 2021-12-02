BM2 Freight Services, Inc. Expands Chicago Office
BM2 Freight Services, Inc. will be relocating its Rosemont area office to a new office in the neighborhood to accommodate its rapid growth.COVINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BM2 Freight Services, Inc. will be relocating its Rosemont area office to a new office in the neighborhood to accommodate its rapid growth.
BM2 Freight's Chicago office was the company's first satellite location and opened in May 2018. BM2 Chicago has grown from the three initial employees to seventeen team members. When looking ahead to 2022, the Chicago office plans to double its office size by hiring fifteen additional team members.
"Our Chicago team has grown exponentially because we have been able to recruit leadership and top sales and carrier sales talent from the area. We have identified a larger facility for current employees and future team members to accommodate a fast-growing team. The new office will allow us to add over thirty-five additional employees over the next two to three years," says Peter Katai, Executive Vice President of Sales.
BM2 Freight is looking to fill their new office with hard-working salespeople. If you are interested in joining the BM2 Crew, you can apply today at https://bm2freight.com/apply-now/
About BM2 Freight: Family-owned and operated since 2008, BM2 Freight is dedicated to providing strategic transportation solutions to customers throughout North America by connecting them with a network of over 3,000 reliable carriers. Service. Communication. Integrity. It's that simple.
