Refresh into the New Year! Wild Woken Women retreat January 1-2 at AZ House of Creative Retreats in N. PHX
COLORME Artist Debra Lee Murrow & Life Coach Teresa Salhi to host the Wild Woken Women Retreat - https://empowerthedream.com/retreat2022/
Recharge and refresh in this expressive, creative retreat getaway. Make a change for 2022!”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Debra Lee Murrow
Start the New Year right by getting healthy in your heart, mind and soul!
Attend the Wild Waken Women Retreat, on January 1-2, 2022 at the AZ House of Creative Retreats in North Phoenix, AZ.
Artist Debra Lee Murrow of the COLORME Art Spa and Life Coach Teresa Salhi of Empower the Dream are teaming up to host this ladies-only retreat, where women will gather together in a beautiful retreat setting to experience personal time and reconnect with their true desires.
This is a time for ladies in the greater Phoenix metro to share stories, meditation, and movement, in a variety of soul sessions, creative workshops, and special ‘woo-woo’ rituals. Sound inviting?
Slots are Limited! Register for the Wild Waken Women Retreat today: https://empowerthedream.com/retreat2022/
“Our Wild Waken Women retreat is a wonderful opportunity to get away from family and friends, and discover your true self in the company of like-minded, creative, positive women,” said Teresa Salhi. “Debra and I are excited to host this weekend event for women only, to be held in a private luxury retreat center.”
“This is your great chance to meet encouraging, positive women who can understand your goals, dreams and visions, and help you along the way,” said Debra Lee Murrow. “We are excited to see what can spring forth from this gal-focused meeting of minds.”
the Wild Waken Women event is set up to lift the hearts and mnds of women in the Valley. Slots are limited to attend. If you’re going through life, but missing the joy, the friendships and the fun, the it's time to refesh and recharge at the Wild Waken Women event.
Register for the retreat at the link (scroll to the bottom) https://empowerthedream.com/retreat2022/
About Debra Lee Murrow/COLORME Art Spa
Debra Lee Murrow is a Fine Artist, Entrepreneur, and founder of the COLORME Art Spa. She helps adults express themselves through a variety of art classes, teaching and coaching on art. Debra teaches workshops, to help people find fun and purpose plus to find the artist within! She also works with business leaders to show companies how her art classes can boost company morale and motivation. See all of Debra’s services at COLORME Art Spa.
About Teresa Salhi with Empower the Dream / Life Coach
Teresa Salhi, CEO & Founder of Empower The Dream, has helped hundreds of women to thrive in their personal lives, business, and career. She specializes in coaching self mastery, purpose, feminine empowerment and attracting their perfect romantic partner. Teresa is a certified law of attraction trainer and was in the award-winning documentary, Kumare’ ‘The False Prophet’. She is a Thrive Global contributor and a published author in 365 Moments of Grace anthology book.
# # #
Debra Lee Murrow
COLORME Art Spa
+1 480-221-3161
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Join us to Empower Your Dream Retreat - Jan 1st & 2nd! Rest, relax, revive, restore & much more!