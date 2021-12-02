Submit Release
Middlesex Barrack / Request for Information / Larceny, Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A304757

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Riegler                            

STATION:  VSP Middlesex                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/2/2021 / 0421 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple residences on Maple St., Waterbury

VIOLATION: Larceny, Reckless Endangerment

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/2/21 at approximately 0421 hrs. Vermont State Police responded to a report that a resident of Maple St., Waterbury had found a suspicious person on their property.   The suspect left in a vehicle and the homeowner followed them to the area of VT Rte. 100 and I-89's exit 10 in Waterbury where it was reported the occupants discharged firearms in the direction of the homeowner.    No injuries were reported and the suspects left the area.  

 

The vehicle was described as a silver mid-size SUV with LED headlights.  It was believed to be occupied by at least 2 people, one of whom was wearing dark pants and a dark hooded jacket.  A photo obtained by one of the homeowners is below. 

 

During the morning of 12/2/21 State Police received 3 other reports of thefts from parked vehicles along Maple St. Waterbury.    Items taken included spare change and sunglasses. 

 

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.  

 

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

