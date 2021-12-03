The Control Supervision by Monika Bendner on exhibit at Spectrum Miami Booth #503 Is Put On Make Up by Monika Bendner on exhibit at Spectrum Miami Booth #503 Model in the Mask by Monika Bendner on exhibit at Spectrum Miami Booth #503

ArtTour International Award-winning master artist Monika Bendner exhibit her artwork at Spectrum Miami Art Fair Booth #503

I love colors and the 'non - colors.'.... The beauty there is in the abundance of colors, but also the beauty in the melancholy of the "non - colors."” — Monika Bendner

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The art world comes to Miami this week, and Spectrum Miami shines a light on the most relevant art in the world, with both international and local artists gracing its gallery walls. Spectrum features Monika Bendner from Berlin, Germany, with her mesmerizing artworks at the ArtTour International Magazine's Booth. In addition, ArtTour International Magazine brings Monika Bendner to Spectrum Miami alongside other internationally recognized artists.

Award-winning master artist Monika Bendner creates multilayered, surrealistic experiences through a combination of photographic prints and mixed media. The subject of much critical acclaim and attention in print and broadcast media. Monika Bender can find her drawings and paintings in public collections and major corporations such as Amgen Corporation's Human Resources Department. She has won many prestigious awards, such as SKYROS Gallery Berkeley 1979 for Best Artist.

Monika Bendner uses abstract lines and shapes to convey movement in their dimensionality, and her bold, rich, textured application of color emanates meaning through their saturation. Visually connecting disparate elements and creating a visually stunning image is the hallmark feature of Bendner's work throughout her metamorphosis. Her collections of impressive, starkly captivating imagery continue to be thought-provoking and stimulate audiences around the world.

Arttour International Magazine announced its participation at Spectrum Miami Art Fair with a display of an exclusive selection of contemporary artists from around the world and a projection of the Arttour International TV Shows and Digital Exhibition at Booth #503.

In the words of ATIM CEO, Viviana Puello "The best thing about attending art fairs is meeting artists in person and feeling their passion for art! Everyone needs an escape from their daily routines- In today's busy world, it has become increasingly difficult to slow down and take a break from your typical routine. Art plays an important role in reflection and contemplating your next move to live's important decisions.

That's why ArtTour International was created: to help support and grow art culture around the globe by providing Artists with better exposure and opportunities that otherwise would be impossible to obtain alone. Art will always remain an essential component in our lives as it allows us to see beyond just what we see with our eyes; there are many worlds within one work of art!" said Puello. We're excited to bring Monika Bender to our booth. "Concluded Puello.

To learn more about ArtTour International Magazine's Spectrum Miami Exhibit, visit www.arttourinternational.com and visit the Spectrum Miami Catalog. Or follow ATIM on Facebook and Instagram @arttourinternational.