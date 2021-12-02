Four Secrets of Crowdfunding - Sam Bogoch of Axle.ai interviewed by Sal Daher of Angel Invest Boston

Axle AI cofounders pitch on Meet the Drapers axle ai's radically simple browser interface on a laptop Sal Daher of the Angel Invest Boston podcast

The Angel Invest Boston podcast is featuring Axle.ai CEO Sam Bogoch. Axle ai’s software helps media teams remotely search and manage their video content.

We've had a great experience working with Republic on two successful Reg. CF raises, in 2020 and 2021. Republic has been an amazing partner and has helped us raise close to the maximum possible.” — Sam Bogoch, Axle.ai CEO

BOSTON, MA, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sal Daher’s Angel Invest Boston has featured Axle.ai CEO Sam Bogoch in an interview podcast that has just gone live. Axle ai’s software helps media teams remotely search and manage their video content, and integrates closely with tools from Adobe, Avid and Dropbox among others. Axle ai is proving essential in the shift away from workflows based on hard drives and over-the-shoulder editing collaboration, and towards browser-based “work from anywhere” capabilities that have become mandatory across media teams.

The podcast is online now at https://www.angelinvestboston.com

Axle.ai has been able to raise over $480,000 on the Republic platform, and now has over 1,000 investors in addition to key investments already made by Jason Calacanis, Stadia Ventures and Quake Capital. To date, the company has raised $1m and is now raising a $1.5m priced venture capital equity round.

In the wide-ranging interview, Bogoch and Daher discuss the ins and outs of equity crowdfunding, and his experiences working with Republic.co, one of the top Reg. CF/Reg. A+ platforms. They touch on the disruptive impact of equity crowdfunding and its opportunity to provide a whole new tier of funding for startups, whether in technology, lifestyle brands or healthcare. They also talk about the massive needs for storage and software in the rapidly growing media space, and how Axle.ai has been able to able to meet a variety of challenges through its rise to leadership in the industry.

According to Bogoch, “The people doing video work actually have very similar roles and workflows, whether they work at a church, a sports arena, a political campaign or a major brand. They’re the people bringing the camera and gear, capturing the key footage, bringing it back on hard drives, editing it, and reviewing it with colleagues. So the work itself is very consistent.” That commonality across what appears to be a very diverse set of customers has been essential to driving Axle.ai’s growth. Customers include Madison Square Garden, NBC Universal, Paramount, and Coca-Cola among many name brands.

About Axle.ai:

Based in Boston, Axle ai, Inc. is making media smarter. The company is the recognized leader in developing radically simple software for remote media access and search. It solutions have helped over 700 media organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. Axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. The company has raised over $1m to date; its investors include Jason Calacanis, Stadia Ventures and Quake Capital as well as over 1,000 investors on the Republic.co platform. More information at https://axle.ai and equity crowdfunding at http://republic.co/axle-ai.

About Sal Daher:

Sal Daher is an angel investor who invests in technologies that set Boston apart. Sal is a syndicate lead and podcast host at Angel Invest Boston Podcast. After immigrating to Boston as a child and attending Belmont High School, he studied engineering at MIT and Stanford. Decades of work in international finance followed. Starting in the early 1990s, he invested in a handful of ventures founded by friends and acquaintances. Now a full-time angel investor and investment syndicate lead focusing on early stage biotech. he led the angel round for SQZ Biotech, now public, and was an early investor in Gelesis, Inc. which is going public via SPAC to promote the sale of its FDA-cleared weight loss treatment. He is a member of Walnut Ventures and MIT Angels.

