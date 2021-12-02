Submit Release
Gov. Lujan Grisham to formally call Legislature into special session on redistricting

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will on Monday call the New Mexico Legislature into special session to finalize and approve new legislative district maps beginning at noon on Monday, December 6, as required once each decade by the state constitution.

The legislature will also during the session appropriate outstanding American Rescue Plan Act funds to address the urgent needs of New Mexicans in communities large and small.

“My administration’s working relationship with the Legislature has been incredibly productive, for the benefit of New Mexicans, for several years now,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We have achieved a lot together, and we have a lot more to do. I am sure that lawmakers will meet this moment and deliver this massively important federal funding to New Mexicans in a strategic and meaningful way.

“A fundamental part of our American democracy is ensuring that all voters are represented, and the redistricting effort will make sure that the right of all New Mexicans to vote is complemented by fair representation through their elected officials. I look forward to a productive and collegial session and know lawmakers and legislative leadership will as always carry out the people’s business thoughtfully and respectfully, in a way that honors this important work.”

