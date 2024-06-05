Governor issues statement on President Biden’s Executive Order to secure the border  

WASHINGTON, D.C. –

Today, President Biden announced new measures to secure our Southern border, barring migrants who cross unlawfully from receiving asylum. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement:

“As a border state governor and former chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, I’m encouraged by President Biden’s plan to rein in illegal border crossings and help our nation’s immigration officers manage this challenge.

In New Mexico, I’ve long emphasized the need for more border agents to help crack down on drug and human trafficking. While only Congress can provide those resources, the President’s plan maximizes the resources that are available for border security, strategically deploying border patrol agents where they’re needed most.

At the same time, this plan maintains an approach that’s true to our American values. This administration will not separate children from their families or discriminate based on religion as occurred during the Trump administration.

President Biden and I agree that the most effective way to secure our border is through comprehensive congressional action, which Republicans have repeatedly blocked. Proposed legislation they rejected included adding thousands of Border Patrol agents, investing in anti-fentanyl technology, increasing asylum officers and immigration judges, and expanding lawful migration pathways.

I thank President Biden for listening to my concerns, and for his commitment to the job of securing our border. It’s time for Republicans in Congress to do theirs,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.