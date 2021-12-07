NEXCOM AIEdge-X®500 Powers AI Applications, Machine Learning, and Deep Vision
From machine learning to precision marketing, require extensive graphics, data analysis, and storage capabilities. Our newest industrial AI-powered computer provides those capabilities.”FREMONT, CA, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent computing appliances, announced today release of the AIEdge-X®500, an industrial artificial intelligence (AI) computer powered by an 8th/9th Generation Intel® Core™ processor, offering extensive storage and optional NVIDIA graphics card capabilities. The PC is built to power industrial AI applications, including image processing and optimization, deep learning, and machine vision.
Built on the winning systems architecture of its AIEdge-X® predecessors, the AIEdge-X®500 is an AI computer offering maximum graphics processing power, which meets industrial AI requirements. To support demanding AI-powered tasks, including deep/machine learning and inference, the PC’s combination of frame grabbers, graphic cards, and dedicated software can perform deep analysis and transmit data to dedicated servers and cloud services. For retail use, the addition of IP cameras offers data recording capabilities to power facial recognition and drive AI-powered precision marketing.
Supporting diverse multimedia applications, the AIEdge-X®500 offers a full-height, full-length PCIe x16 expansion slot to host frame grabbers and elite graphics cards, including the Nvidia RTX 3090. The PC provides two additional expansion slots, a PCIe x4 and PCI, for add-on cards. The 8th/9th Generation Intel® Core™ processor runs on 800W ATX internal power and includes an industry-leading fan system, performing up to 95W without overheating. It also includes four 2.5” HDD/SDD drives, with additional RAID 0/1/5/10 support for heavy-duty data storage needs.
"From healthcare to engineering, the AIEdge-X®500 is powering the future of innovation in industries around the world,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “Common AI applications, from machine learning to precision marketing, require extensive graphics, data analysis, and storage capabilities. Our newest industrial AI computer builds on years of hands-on work with industries on the forefront of AI-powered applications to provide those capabilities.”
Features
• 8th/9th Generation Intel® Core™ processor (35W/65W/95W)
• 4 HDD/SSD slot, supports RAID 0/1/5/10
• Expandable PCIe x16/PCIe x4/PCI slots, perfect for graphics cards
• Suitable for all kinds of AI applications
• 1 x Intel® I219-LM GbE PHY and 1 x Intel® I211 Gigabit Ethernet Controller
• 1 x mini-PCIe socket for optional Wi-Fi/3.5G/LTE modules
• Supports Intel® AMT
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
