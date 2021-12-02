Carolyn Daughters to Introduce Persuasive Writing Engine at WBEC-West Conference
The CarolynDaughters.com team will highlight the power and potential of real-world persuasive writing at the virtual conference to be held December 6-8, 2021.
The corporate and government teams who attend my courses gain hands-on practice in crafting persuasive business cases that connect with their audience and win hearts, minds, deals, and dollars.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolyn Daughters, owner of Gower Street, LLC (dba CarolynDaughters.com) will introduce the Persuasive Writing Engine course at the 18th annual Women’s Business Enterprise Council (WBEC)-West Strategic Procurement Opportunity Conference. The team at CarolynDaughters.com has created a Persuasive Writing Engine course for corporate and government teams focused on the art, science, power, and potential of real-world persuasive writing. CarolynDaughters.com will have a booth at the WBEC-West conference, which will be held on December 6, 7, and 8, 2021.
Persuasive Writing Engine is the only course that uses proven models of persuasion based on fairy tales, gives attendees live practice in storytelling and crafting compelling arguments, and empowers individuals and teams to win hearts, minds, deals, and dollars. Corporate and government continuing education (CE) credit offerings include onsite 6-hour courses, virtual 6-hour courses, and online 4-week courses.
Persuasive Writing Engine was designed by Carolyn Daughters, who has 20 years of experience teaching courses in persuasive writing at the U.S. Department of Defense at the Pentagon, U.S. Air Force bases nationwide, global enterprises, small businesses, startup companies, the University of Colorado Boulder, and the University of Virginia. Persuasive Writing Engine is the first course launched as part of Crack the Code Academy run by CarolynDaughters.com.
Says company owner Carolyn Daughters, “My marketing, journalism, and team training skills combined with my real-world corporate and government experience have enabled me to create innovative solutions that position organizations to achieve their business and revenue goals. The corporate and government team members who attend my courses say they’re unlike any others they’ve ever taken. They gain hands-on practice in crafting strategic business cases that draw upon the psychology of persuasion, and they learn to connect with their audience where they live and breathe.”
In addition to teaching Persuasive Writing Engine, Carolyn Daughters and her team provide fractional chief marketing officer leadership and support to startups, small businesses, and fast-growth companies, enabling organizations to build a strong foundation for long-term business growth. They also provide management consulting, contract proposal strategy, and business strategy for growing businesses, established businesses seeking momentum and growth, and businesses seeking acquisition. Through a collaborative process, the team builds a strategy playbook that enables organizations to tell the best story possible.
The company’s six-week online marketing bootcamps teach attendees how to identify and articulate what makes their brand unique and highly valuable, design a website home page that converts prospects into customers, perform SEO/keyword research to turn content into a prospecting engine, craft content that reinforces credibility, create lead magnets that engage the target audience, and build social media pages and backlinks that grow an engaged target audience.
The company’s representative clients have included Adobe, AIMCO, Brown and Caldwell, Charter Communications, DISH Network, e.Republic, GEO Group / BI, Inc., HP, Infinite Harvest, Jacobs/CH2M HILL, KeyBank, Linden Botanicals, Linse Capital, PAYXPS, Polycom, SAIC, Siegel Oil, Splunk, Total Show Technology, University of Colorado Boulder, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Department of Defense, VMware, and Webroot.
WBEC-West is the premier organization connecting women business enterprises and interested parties in order to build parity in the global economy. WBEC-West strives to increase economic vitality in the communities they serve, as well as advocate for procurement opportunities for women business enterprises. The WBEC-West Strategic Procurement Opportunity Conference is designed to provide the tools and resources women-owned businesses need to rise up and take advantage of the trends impacting opportunities with corporations, government entities, and each other.
ABOUT CAROLYNDAUGHTERS.COM: Colorado-based CarolynDaughters.com provides strategic consulting services to commercial, not-for-profit, and government organizations. Led by company owner Carolyn Daughters, the team provides services and solutions in the following areas: Management Consulting, Marketing Consulting, and Professional and Management Development Training. The company provides dozens of free business, marketing, and persuasive writing resources on their website.
CarolynDaughters.com is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s largest third-party certifier of the businesses owned and operated by women in the U.S. CarolynDaughters.com recognizes the commitment to supplier diversity that is embraced by corporations and government agencies today and can add diversity to corporate and government supply chain. For more information, visit www.carolyndaughters.com.
