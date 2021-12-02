Recruiting for Good Sponsors 10 Year Old Girl Story About We Dance for Good Party
We Dance for Good Sweatshirt Designed By TheBookworm 12 Year Old Girl Who Leads the Community Gig #thebookworm #wedanceforgood www.WeDanceforGood.org
Recruiting for Good sent Winston's Cowgirl Pie so kids at We Dance for Good Party can enjoy the best #cowgirlpie #winstonpies www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created a super sweet gig for 10 year old girl InaMinute; she reports and writes insightful stories about sweet days in NJ
This Thanksgiving, kids used their creative talent (Dancing) to create a Fun Finger Dance Video. For each video, Recruiting for Good set aside $10 to fund a Sweet for a Role Model We Appreciate; $100 Gift Cards for Wegmans to Dance Studio Teachers. Recruiting for Good also rewarded a $100 Wegmans Gift Card; so one awesome sweet family can enjoy Thanksgiving. Lastly, Recruiting for Good sponsored a Sweet Pie Party for Kids who participate in We Dance for Good!
10 year old girl, InaMinute wrote a sweet story and reported on details of Thanksgiving We Dance for Good Party.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "InaMinute thank you for writing this wonderful story about We Dance for Good Thanksgiving Party!"
We Dance for Good is a Sweet Community Gig Led by 12 Year Old Girl (TheBookWorm).
InaMinute is a 10 year old girl working on The Sweetest Gigs; Mom and Me Lunch, and A Sweet Day in En Jay (writing sweet stories about life in NJ).
