Recruiting for Good Sponsors 10 Year Old Girl Story About We Dance for Good Party

We Dance for Good Sweatshirt Designed By TheBookworm 12 Year Old Girl Who Leads the Community Gig #thebookworm #wedanceforgood www.WeDanceforGood.org

Recruiting for Good sent Winston's Cowgirl Pie so kids at We Dance for Good Party can enjoy the best #cowgirlpie #winstonpies www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created a super sweet gig for 10 year old girl InaMinute; she reports and writes insightful stories about sweet days in NJ

InaMinute thank you for writing this wonderful story about We Dance for Good Thanksgiving Party!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented tech professionals; and generates proceeds to create and fund fulfilling experiences for Talented Kids.

This Thanksgiving, kids used their creative talent (Dancing) to create a Fun Finger Dance Video. For each video, Recruiting for Good set aside $10 to fund a Sweet for a Role Model We Appreciate; $100 Gift Cards for Wegmans to Dance Studio Teachers. Recruiting for Good also rewarded a $100 Wegmans Gift Card; so one awesome sweet family can enjoy Thanksgiving. Lastly, Recruiting for Good sponsored a Sweet Pie Party for Kids who participate in We Dance for Good!

10 year old girl, InaMinute wrote a sweet story and reported on details of Thanksgiving We Dance for Good Party.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "InaMinute thank you for writing this wonderful story about We Dance for Good Thanksgiving Party!"

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!

We Dance for Good is a Sweet Community Gig Led by 12 Year Old Girl (TheBookWorm).
We Dance and Party for Good Every Season…Is a Reason to Do Both…This Fall Season, We Celebrate ‘Appreciation!’ This Thanksgiving, Kids Use their Creative Talent (Dancing) to create a Fun Finger Dance Video. For each video, Recruiting for Good will set aside $10 to fund a Sweet for a Role Model We Appreciate; $100 Gift Cards for Wegmans to Dance Studio Teachers. Recruiting for Good will also reward a $100 Wegmans Gift Card; so one awesome sweet family can enjoy Thanksgiving. Lastly, Recruiting for Good will sponsor a Sweet Pie Party for Kids who participate in We Dance for Good! www.WeDanceforGood.org

InaMinute is a 10 year old girl working on The Sweetest Gigs; Mom and Me Lunch, and A Sweet Day in En Jay (writing sweet stories about life in NJ).

