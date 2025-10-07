Recruiting for Good is Launching The Sweetest 1 Hour Social Dining Party in LA

Love to Dine and Party for Good Too? Recruiting for Good created a monthly 1 hour social dining party made just for you www.SocialDiningParty.com At The Sweetest Restaurants Love to Dine and Party for Good Too? Recruiting for Good created a monthly 1 hour social dining party made just for you www.SocialDiningParty.com At The Sweetest Restaurants Successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn The Sweetest Dining reward 3 years of dining at favorite restaurant www.LovetoDineforGood.com Good for You and Community Too

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design Tomorrow ™, a meaningful work program for talented tweens in LA, and funding meaningful dining parties too.Recruiting for Good is launching new social dining party ‘for one sweet hour;’ to create a meaningful community for like-valued professionals.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; " Love to Dine for Good and Party Too ? Then, attend our next sweet 1-hour social party; simply RSVP with Sara@RecruitingforGood.com (party for ten attendees), and be on time, or you'll miss all the fun!"Attendees will have an opportunity to meet and talk to Deb Eckerling, the book proposal expert.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Ever thought of writing a book and getting published (land a publisher)? Deb can help! I am grateful to have her join our sweet parties. First party is in Santa Monica, on Saturday October 18th, 2025 (RSVP to get location and time)."AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow ™ (a meaningful work program for talented tweens)! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!To fund Girls Design Tomorrow ™; a meaningful work program for talented tweens in LA., Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; that result in a hire with a three-year dining treat and three years of sweet parties. First attend a sponsored brunch in Brentwood or in the Valley. To learn more visit www.LovetoDineforGood.com Made Just for You!The purpose of our 1 sweet hour dining party is to create a meaningful community for like-valued professionals. Ever wanted to get published? Deb Eckerling, a Book Proposal expert, will attend our sweet dining party. Attend our monthly party for good to meet new friends, learn something new, and experience LA's Best Dining at The Sweetest Restaurants. to learn more visit www.SocialDiningParty.com At The Sweetest Restaurants!Debra Eckerling is a book proposal strategist, author of Your Goal Guide and 52 Secrets for Goal-Setting and Goal-Getting, and host of the Book Proposal Podcast. She helps entrepreneurs, executives, and thought leaders craft winning book proposals without the stress. Check out her articles on WritersDigest.com, subscribe to her Book Proposals Simplified Substack, and connect with Deb on LinkedIn. Learn more at www.TheDEBMethod.com

