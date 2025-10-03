Recruiting for Good Launch Sweet Solution to Help Giving Circles Fund LA Causes

Are you leading a sweet giving circle love to extend your impact to support causes? Recruiting for Good is the sweet community solution made just for you www.SweetGivingCircle.com Good for You and Community Too! Successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn a sweet 3-year-dining-treat at fave restaurant www Three $1000 Gift Cards LovetoDineforGood.com Good for You and Community Too To participate in referral program and earn 3 Years of dining; first attend a sponsored brunch on the westside or in the valley to learn how Recruiting for Good Works for You to RSVP please visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made Just for You!

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund causes; giving circles that participate in referral program earn donations and dining rewards.

I love to collaborate with like-valued leaders who kickass and party for good!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Gigs for Girls (Girls Design Tomorrow™).Recruiting for Good launches collaborative community funding solution; to help Sweet Giving Circles make a greater impact.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "We love to collaborate like-valued leaders; who lead giving circles, and love to inspire greater participation in their funding efforts; while making it fun and rewarding!"How Recruiting for Good Makes Fundraising Rewarding?1. Giving Circle inspires participation in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Recruiting for Good rewards person who made referral a 3-year-dining-treat (3 $1000 Gift cards to favorite restaurant). And person also earns access to 3 years of dining parties.4. Sweet Giving Circle earns a $1000 donation.Carlos Cymerman, "If you are leading a Sweet Giving Circle and you love to collaborate; please attend one of our sponsored brunches in Brentwood at Telefèric Barcelona or in The Valley at Casaléna to learn how recruiting for good works to fund causes, dining, and parties."AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Gigs for Girls and Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!"We teach 3rd to 6th grade girls fulfillment through The Sweetest Gigs by the time they are in middle school; they are confident, self-aware, and striving for leadership positions!"In an effort to fund 'Gigs for Girls' (and Girls Design Tomorrow™), Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; that result in a hire with The Sweetest 3-Year-Dining-Treat; and 3 years of invite only parties at The Sweetest Restaurants www.LovetoDineforGood.com Is Made Just for You!Are you leading a giving circle (or a women's group)? Love to inspire more people to participate and support your causes visit www.SweetGivingCircle.com Good for You and Community Too!

Talented 9 Year old girl 'Inaminute' landed the sweetest dining gig Mom&Me lunch to discover the sweetest restaurants; taste the best dishes and review them!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.