Politics & Life Sciences (PLS) Podcast Offers In-depth Coverage And Analysis On Covid-19 Vaccines & The Pandemic
MASSAPEQUA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the CDC, as of December 1st, 2021, 195,857,569 Americans have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine and over 41,859,918 Americans received a booster (citation: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations_vacc-total-admin-rate-total ). For over a year, Politics & Life Sciences (PLS) has been a podcast that has offered listeners comprehensive insight on not only vaccines but, the latest Covid-19 headlines and landmark FDA decisions in a factual and unbiased manner.
Politics & Life Sciences (PLS) Link:
https://deanpodcast.libsyn.com/
Hosted by Dean L. Fanelli, Ph.D. (a patent, regulatory, and transactional attorney in the Washington, DC office of Cooley LLP), PLS has featured a number of highly respected scientists, medical professionals, and legal experts some of which include: Dr. Jeremy Levin, Chairman and CEO of Ovid Therapeutics; Dr. Keith T. Flaherty, M.D., Director of Developmental Therapeutics at the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center and associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School; Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum, M.D.; Gigi Kwik Gronvall, Ph.D.; Dr. Sanam Hafeez Psy.D.; Attorney Tom Lallas, and Ann D Kwong, PhD.
"I am in strongly in favor of vaccines. On the show, I enjoy asking deeply rooted questions of our featured guests, especially doctors, to provide information on the current state of the virus, the vaccines, therapeutics, and real-life stories with people who have contracted and overcome Covid-19. Our knowledgeable guests don't give 30-second soundbite answers; they comprehensively discuss the science behind vaccines, how they work, and future trends we should look for. I created this program to raise awareness of not only the benefits of vaccines but also other areas of biotechnology." said Dean L. Fanelli, Ph.D.
For several years, Dr. Fanelli has been involved in the development, protection, and commercialization of biotech and pharmaceutical products. In addition to Dr. Fanelli's expertise relating to legal issues involved in pharma and biotech development, Dr. Fanelli has co-founded three biotechnology companies: PhosImmune, Inc. an immuno-oncology company, C-Reveal Therapeutics, LLC, an immuno-oncology drug development company focused on exposing tumors to immune responses and therapies, and most recently AexeRNA Therapeutics, LLC, an mRNA company developing advanced Lipid Nanoparticle delivery systems that reduce the side effects present in currently authorized mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
Politics & Life Sciences (PLS) can be heard on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and Audacy.
All media queries for Dean L. Fanelli, Ph.D. can be directed to Ryan McCormick of Goldman McCormick Public Relations
